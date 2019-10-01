Tire collection set for this week
Local residents can dispose of used tires this week.
Tires will be collected Thursday through Saturday at the North Platte Transfer Station, 3320 West North Lake Road.
The collection is a combined effort of Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful, the city of North Platte and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
There is no charge for disposal. Tires will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until 100 tons of tires are collected.
No rims will be allowed, and tire businesses cannot drop off tires.
For additional information, contact Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful at 308-534-8100.
NP man sentenced in meth case
A North Platte man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Monday on methamphetamine charges.
John Howard, 43, was handed a 43-month term by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. The charges go back to his arrest in 2017.
In addition to the prison term, Howard will serve four years of supervised release.
Between September and October 2017, Howard sold meth to a confidential informant and an undercover officer, according to a press release. The case was investigated by the North Platte Police Department.
Coffee with a Cop Day is Wednesday
The North Platte Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1301 S. Dewey St.
Citizens are invited to visit the McDonald’s restaurant to discuss community issues and build relationships with their local law enforcement over a cup of joe.
“This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together with police officers in an informal, neutral space to ask questions and learn more about each other,” according to a press release.
Sitting Bull, Walker intersection to close
The city of North Platte’s contractor, Cement Products, will close the intersection at Sitting Bull Road and Walker Road, between U.S. Highway 83 and Warbonnet Drive, for utility work.
Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday and last about two weeks.
Alternate routes will be necessary, as traffic will be closed in this area. Detours will be marked.
Bills Summers Ford and Adams Bank & Trust will be able to access their businesses from South Highway 83. All businesses east of the D&N Event Center, including the center and Midamerica Diesel, must be accessed from the east.
For questions, contact the City Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.
