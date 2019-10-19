I-80 eastbound exit 102 to close Monday
Weather permitting, the Interstate 80 eastbound Exit 102 will close Monday for construction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Interstate Highway Construction Inc. of Englewood, Colorado, is performing the work on the $44,560,793 project. The work includes reconstructing I-80 and I-76, including the I-80/I-76 junction.
A marked detour will take eastbound motorists needing to exit westbound to I-80 Exit 107, the Big Springs interchange.
The detour is anticipated to last until mid-November. The eastbound Exit 102 closure and detour is part of an ongoing road construction project, Big Springs West.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and detours, and to expect delays.
Highway Commission to meet Friday
McCOOK — The Nebraska State Highway Commission has scheduled a meeting Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the McCook Community Hospital, 1301 East H St. in McCook.
The meeting is open to all members of the public.
Nebraska Department of Transportation District 7 District Engineer Kurt Vosburg will discuss current and future highway improvement projects at the meeting. District 7 consists of the counties of Chase, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Perkins, Phelps and Red Willow.
The agenda for the meeting can be found on the NDOT website at dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link. For details, call 402-471-4567.
