Ricketts to host town hall in Thedford
Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that he will hold a town hall in Thedford on Wednesday.
The public event is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. at the Upper Loup NRD office, 39252 Nebraska Highway 2 in Thedford.
“This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and also to make your voice heard,” said Taylor Gage, the governor’s director of strategic communications. “The governor looks forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can move our state forward together.”
The governor will make remarks before taking questions.
Any questions regarding the event should be directed to the governor’s office at 402-471-2244.
Flag to fly half-staff Sunday
LINCOLN — In accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.
Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset.
