Groene to speak at Farm Bureau annual meeting
State Sen. Mike Groene will be the featured speaker at the Lincoln County Farm Bureau annual meeting Sept. 23.
The dinner and program will start at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The event is scheduled to have door prizes.
RSVP to Beth Sheets at 308-534-1120 by Monday.
Ag Society to consider
2019-20 budget
The Lincoln County Agricultural Society Monday night will consider a 2019-20 budget that would fall from the previous year but slightly raise its property tax request.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Agricultural Activities Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.
Proposed spending in all funds would total about $10.95 million, 4.2% under the 2018-19 total, according to the ag society’s legal notice in The Telegraph.
The property tax request would rise by 4% to $347,067, producing a tax rate just under 0.7 cents per $100 of taxable value. The ag society’s tax rate was 0.67 cents per $100 last year.
