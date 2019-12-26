A low-pressure system developing over the Southwest Thursday was on track to bring western Nebraska its next significant winter storm from Friday afternoon through midday Sunday.
The approaching storm — which will start as rain — likely will be North Platte’s last chance to add to its all-time Top 10 precipitation total for 2019, based on National Weather Service forecasts.
The agency Thursday issued a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. CT today through 6 a.m. Sunday for western and north central Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, northeast Colorado and western Kansas.
Between 4 and 10 inches of snow could fall throughout the region, with freezing rain likely as temperatures hover at or below 32 degrees, the weather service said.
How much snow North Platte gets depends on the storm’s track from the central and southern Rockies to the central Plains, said Ed Townsend, a meteorologist with the weather service’s North Platte Regional Airport office.
“Once we see it get to the Rockies, the confidence increases” about its final approach, Townsend said Thursday afternoon.
The first rain and snow could fall in North Platte Friday morning, the weather service forecast said, followed by rain until sundown and freezing rain and snow from then through at least Saturday afternoon.
Total new snow through Sunday could range from 1 to 3 inches to as high as 6 to 8 inches, depending on the storm’s track, Townsend said.
But he agreed that snow totals would have to be roughly double the storm’s expected upper range for North Platte’s 2019’s precipitation to move higher on the city’s all-time charts.
The airport’s year-to-date total stood at 28.27 inches as of Christmas Day, good for No. 7 on the all-time list since weather records were first kept at North Platte in 1874.
But it’s 1.34 inches shy of the No. 6 rung on the city’s top 10 ladder — the 29.61 inches recorded in 1965 — and 1.65 inches short of the No. 3 total of 29.92 inches in 1883. The all-time record of 33.44 inches was set in 1951.
Townsend said North Platte likely won’t see more than three-fourths of an inch of additional moisture by the time the storm moves out Sunday.
That would push total 2019 precipitation past 29 inches, but no further moisture is expected before New Year’s Day. “It looks like we won’t get there” to the No. 6 spot, he said.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation both issued travel advisories Thursday afternoon, urging motorists to keep an eye on conditions and forecasts.
“With uncertainty in this particular storm system, it’s imperative that travelers plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the changing weather possibilities,” said Col. John Bolduc, the patrol’s superintendent.
Travelers can stay abreast of conditions by calling 511, visiting 511.Nebraska.gov or using the Nebraska 511 smartphone app.
