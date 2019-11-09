City to observe Veterans Day
The city of North Platte employees will be observing Veterans Day. Please have your refuse carts in place for collection on your regular collection day to avoid being missed. The transfer station will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
No public transit service Monday
The North Platte Public Transit will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no bus service on this day.
For more information, call the business office at 308-535-8560. To schedule a ride, call the dispatcher at 308-532-1370.
