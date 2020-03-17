As COVID-19 cases continued to increase nationally, North Platte and west central Nebraska braced Monday for shutdowns on a scale not seen since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
A press conference on further citywide actions is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday by Mayor Dwight Livingston, following a meeting of city department heads.
Though North Platte remained without a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, local cancellations and curtailments of normal activities were accelerating before Gov. Pete Ricketts and President Donald Trump recommended no public gatherings of more than 10 people Monday afternoon.
Information was coming so fast that Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., admitted to having trouble keeping local businesses informed.
“Our businesses are resilient, and each will decide on how to best approach the situation” for its employees and customers, Person said.
“If it’s long-term, it will certainly create financial distress for many. We pray that’s not the case, so the more proactive we can be to get on top of it, the better for all. Much of it is the fear of the unknown.”
Small business owners can contact the Nebraska Department of Labor for information on a program for short-term compensation for their employees, Person said. Information is available at dol.nebraska.gov/stc.
Proactive steps taken locally Monday included the suspension of public programs at the North Platte Public Library, on top of Sunday night’s extension of closures by North Platte’s public and Catholic schools and community college.
The electronic sign at Episcopal Church of Our Savior announced the church has canceled worship services until further notice.
Additional closings of churches were likely to follow after the announcements by the president and governor. St. Patrick Catholic Church already had advised people over 60 years old not to attend Mass this past weekend.
The Telegraph has closed its offices to the public, though online and print production activities continue and employees continue to respond to messages and calls from customers.
McDonald’s and Subway were among fast-food restaurants bagging customer orders until further notice. McDonald’s announced later Monday it would close indoor seating nationally but continue drive-through service.
Walmart is closing its stores nationally from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for cleaning and restocking.
City services were continuing normally Monday, said City Administrator Jim Hawks and Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
Livingston said at a Friday afternoon press conference that basic services would continue to be delivered, though city leaders would take precautions to protect employees’ health.
North Platte’s library didn’t wait for Tuesday morning’s scheduled press conference to begin scaling back its activities.
Library Director Cecelia Lawrence said the library’s public meeting room has been closed. Reservations for the room won’t be taken until after April 20, she said.
While patrons can bring their own computers into the library and use its Wi-Fi network, the library’s own public computer center has been closed until further notice.
“We don’t have the wipes to clean after each use by each person,” Lawrence said.
The library’s Creation Station Makerspace lab likewise has been closed until further notice, she said. Books may still be borrowed at this time, and the library’s online services will continue.
