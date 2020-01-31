No injuries after truck goes through garage at South Platte Terrace apartments

A 31-year-old North Platte man suffered no injuries Friday morning after his truck went through a garage at the South Platte Terrace apartment complex and into the main office building.
The driver is suspected of driving under the influence, North Platte Police Sgt. Dale Matuszczak said.
Witnesses saw a red Nissan Frontier truck turn off Cottonwood Street and jump the curb into Francis Square about 11:15 a.m., Matuszczak said. The vehicle continued through the parking lot and crossed Poplar Street before it jumped a curb again and entered the South Platte Terrace lot.
“According to a witness, each time he jumped a curb he was getting a little bit of air,” Matuszczak said in estimation of the vehicle’s speed.
Matuszczak said the truck entered one of the garage stalls that face Poplar. The garage was empty, but the truck clipped and damaged a vehicle in an adjoining garage.
The truck went through the back wall of the garage and across a yard before hitting and damaging a support beam of a deck on the complex’s office building.
It finally stopped after crashing through the office’s brick wall. It severed a gas main and a water line, flooding the field around the office.
Matuszczak said the driver did not indicate he was injured. He was taken to the Police Department, where he was being examined by a drug recognition expert.
