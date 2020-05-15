No outcomes changed in any of Lincoln County’s contested primary races after reviews of provisional ballots by the county’s canvassing board.
Final totals in those five races are as follows:
» North Platte mayor (top two advance) — Brandon Kelliher, 2,252; John Hales, 1,354; Andrew Lee, 1,003; Lonnie Parsons, 804; Dave T. Vigil (withdrawn), 184; Larry Lee Britton, 169.
» North Platte City Council, Ward 4 (top two advance) — Mark Woods, 440; Lawrence Ostendorf (incumbent), 320; Tracy Martinez, 166.
» North Platte school board, Ward 2 (top two advance) — Brooke Luenenborg, 648; Angela R. Blaesi, 591; Pat Cullen, 401.
» Lincoln County commissioner, District 1 — Republican: Joe Hewgley (incumbent), 1,118; Irving P. Hiatt, 764. Democratic: none. Libertarian: none.
» Lincoln County commissioner, District 4 — Republican: Chris Bruns, 726; Walter W. Johnson (incumbent), 348. Democratic: none. Libertarian: none.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said the canvassing board Thursday validated 39 of 49 total provisional ballots. All 49 were cast in person Tuesday but set aside because voter information didn’t match registration records.
Rossell said provisional ballots that were counted raised the 2020 primary’s total vote to 9,680, the most since 2006.
Mail-in ballots totaled 7,999, 82.6% of all ballots cast, while in-person ballots cast Tuesday totaled 1,681.
