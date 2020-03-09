Hills charred black along the Platte River valley’s northern edge testified Monday to a 2,000-acre grass fire that raged Sunday afternoon north of North Platte.
No structures were lost and no one was hurt in the fire, which engaged 14 fire departments and included a crop-dusting airplane from Broken Bow dropping water on the flames.
The fire was called in at 3:18 p.m. Sunday and was contained about 6 p.m., though firefighters remained on guard until predawn rains let them leave about 3 a.m., said North Platte Battalion Chief Jeff Hankla.
“It’s (been) incredibly dry out there, and the grass from last year is still really tall,” Hankla said Monday. “There was a ton of fuel.”
He said some local firefighters returned at 8 a.m. Monday to resume cutting down and dousing smoldering trees in a long northwest-to-southeast windbreak west of Twin Lakes Road.
“Trees are extremely difficult to extinguish once the fire gets to the top,” he said. “The only way to put them out is to cut them down. Otherwise, they’ll burn for weeks.”
Hankla praised the rapid response from local, state and federal first responders. Paid and volunteer North Platte firefighters were joined by colleagues throughout their mutual-aid area “and then some,” he said.
North Platte and state fire marshals located the fire’s flashpoint in an open field south of the easternmost home in the rural Hillcrest subdivision, which sits east of the U.S. Highway 83-Nebraska Highway 97 junction.
But “there was nothing definite to indicate what started it,” Hankla said.
However it started, it took little time for the flames to race east and south given a noticeable east-to-northeast wind and Sunday’s record high of 79 degrees at the North Platte Regional Airport.
By 4:35 p.m., less than 90 minutes after the first report, tall plumes of smoke billowed high over the valley’s northeast hills, visible even in downtown North Platte.
North Platte’s emergency alert systems went off all at once, warning residents to stay away from the smoke and saying law enforcement had closed roads into the fire zone.
Patrol cars guarded the entrance to Hall School Road at U.S. 83, turning back motorists trying to enter the area.
On Monday morning, blackened fields and cattle pastures pointed the way to where firefighters finally halted the fire’s rampage at Hall School Road west of Airport Road.
Along Twin Lakes Road north of Cavalry Hills Road, a once evergreen tree stood black and denuded of growth at the head of a driveway to a home surrounded with burned-out fields.
Hankla said firefighters made their stands at two homes in the fire’s path.
“We set up defensive postures around them with our engines. The guys did a heck of a job,” he said. “With a little luck, we managed not to lose any structures.”
A senior citizen couple was evacuated from one of the homes by neighbors, Hankla said. Other area residents gathered up personal items and drove into town.
Besides firefighters’ ground assaults, the Broken Bow crop-dusting plane joined in from above. Its owners have a state contract to respond in such situations, Hankla said.
By 6:30 p.m., smoke could no longer be seen in downtown’s northeast sky. Firefighters “got a pretty good handle on it” and contained the fire between 5:30 and 6 p.m., Hankla said.
Five American Red Cross volunteers, with help from North Platte’s Salvation Army unit, fed firefighters and first responders at Legacy Gymnastics, the former Hall Elementary School.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes later Sunday evening. But it wasn’t until the overnight rain “that we felt comfortable leaving (the scene) alone for a few hours,” Hankla said.
Rain started falling after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service’s North Platte office website.
The Lee Bird Field office had recorded 0.27 inches by 7 a.m. and a total of 0.33 inches by 9 a.m.
Hankla said North Platte firefighters were aided by volunteers from Arnold, Brady, Hershey, Maxwell, Maywood, Mullen, Stapleton, Sutherland, Thedford, Wallace, Tryon and Wellfleet.
U.S. Forest Service firefighters from the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey joined them on the fire line, he said.
The Lincoln County Emergency Management Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted operations, he added, while Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies, North Platte police and Nebraska State Patrol troopers controlled traffic.
