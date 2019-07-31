ServeNebraska is taking nominations until Aug. 30 for the Step Forward Awards, which honor significant contributions in volunteerism.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will select the winners, according to the ServeNebraska website.
There are 10 categories in which individuals can be nominated. Nominations can be made atserve.nebraska.gov/what-we-do/awards.html.
The categories are:
» Adult volunteer: An individual 19 years or older who has demonstrated outstanding volunteer service.
» Youth volunteer leadership: An individual 18 years or youngerwho has demonstrated outstanding volunteer service. This individual may hold leadership roles in student organizations, student councils or student service clubs.
» Volunteer group: A group of volunteers who have served together on a common project that has impacted their community.
» Corporate community volunteer: Corporations and businesses that excel in community involvement and demonstrated excellent corporate citizenship by giving back to their community.
» National service: An individual or group currently serving in a National Service Program in Nebraska. Nominees may be serving through AmeriCorps, VISTA, senior corps or social innovation.
» Veteran volunteer: An individual who served honorably on active duty in the armed forces of the United States and has demonstrated outstanding volunteer service during and after active duty.
» Disaster volunteer: An individual or group that demonstrated exceptional commitment to volunteerism by helping with a special project or ongoing activities during times of disaster. (Several top nominees will be recognized due to the number of people involved in disaster efforts this year.)
» Community media partner: Media outlets that excel in the community through their involvement and demonstrate excellent community support by giving back to their community.
» Senior volunteer: Individuals 65 or older who are taking action to make their community a better place.
» Lifetime achievement: This award is the most prestigious state-level honor volunteers can receive; the people selected are those who have forever changed their community, the state, the nation or the world.
The award will be presented Oct 25 at Quarry Oaks in Ashland.