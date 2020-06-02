'Nonstop since we opened': Lincoln County Courthouse busy on first day of re-opening

The Lincoln County Courthouse opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but by 8 a.m. patrons were waiting in their cars ready to enter the building.
County Treasurer Shelli Franzen said once the doors opened early at 8:30 a.m., the line extended down the hallway, and more direction arrows were placed on the floor to direct traffic flow.
“The line curved all the way back up to the (Department of Motor Vehicles) window at 8:30 this morning,” Franzen said. “The line was for folks needing to get titles, license plates, plate transfers, renewals.”
The drivers license office was moved down the hall temporarily.
“We moved drivers licenses down to the real estate office, which helped because it was pretty busy this morning also,” Franzen said. “Very glad we did that.”
Franzen said it was pretty much what county officials expected would happen when the building reopened.
“It has been nonstop like this since we opened,” Franzen said about 11:30 a.m.
Franzen said people have been patient.
“They’ve been very nice,” she said.
Not much has changed at the south entrance, as security monitors each person entering the building.
For those who have questions, county officials recommend a phone call before coming to the courthouse, as some offices require appointments. The phone number for the main switchboard is 308-534-4350.
