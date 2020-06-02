'Nonstop since we opened': Lincoln County Courthouse busy on first day of re-opening

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... AT 545 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR WELLFLEET, OR 18 MILES NORTHWEST OF CURTIS, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. ANOTHER STRONG STORM WAS LOCATED 15 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BRADY. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WELLFLEET, HANSEN MEMORIAL RESERVE STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA AND SOMERSET. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 63. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&