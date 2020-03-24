North Miller Road has been closed from East Platte Valley Road to East Wildlife Road. The closure will last until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
North Miller Road closed until Thursday
- Telegraph staff reports
