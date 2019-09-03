North Platte airport tax request adds to county’s tax puzzle

North Platte’s first new property tax request during the 2019-20 local government “budget season” reclaimed some of the small tax cuts three homeowners stood to receive after taxable values were set.
The Telegraph’s first update to its annual “tax tracker” factors in the North Platte Airport Authority’s Aug. 26 approval of its next budget, which boosted its tax request by 17.6% over 2018-19.
It does not yet account for the city of North Platte’s proposed 2019-20 tax request, because the newspaper’s model changes 2018-19 figures to 2019-20 data as each new number is officially adopted.
Public comments on the city’s budget and tax request for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 will be taken at two public hearings tonight. The City Council, however, won’t vote on the budget and its property tax request until a Thursday special meeting.
Airport Authority board members cited extra personnel and maintenance costs to support SkyWest’s round-trip Denver service in boosting its 2019-20 tax request to $1.16 million from the current year’s $986,401.
Though the airport’s budget nearly tripled over 2018-19, the vast majority of that growth came from federal Airport Improvement Program grants that pay for 90% of airport construction and equipment. Non-AIP spending will rise by 10.6% over thisyear.
Even with the higher tax request, the airport remains a relatively small consumer of property taxes paid by real estate owners within North Platte’s city limits.
Nonetheless, the Airport Authority’s higher tax request had the following projected impacts on the three sample homes tracked by The Telegraph:
» Home 1, a two-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, saw its projected tax cut fall from $19.91 to $8.03.
» The story was much the same for Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home west of Westfield Shopping Center. It’s now in line for a $7.69 tax cut, down from $19.07.
» Home 3, on North Platte’s traditional southwest side north of the South Platte River, was in line for a $51.74 tax cut before the airport board’s vote but only a $20.86 reduction after it.
The above figures for all three homes compare actual 2018-19 and projected 2019-20 tax bills before factoring in discounts under the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund.
As of the start of Labor Day weekend, the necessary figures to calculate the 2019-20 state credits had not been released by the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division.