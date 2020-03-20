In light of COVID-19 concerns, North Platte and Lincoln County leaders plan to combine public access with online video links for their governing boards’ next meetings.
County commissioners will be first out of the gate with a mechanism for residents to watch and comment through their computers when the County Board meets Monday.
A Tuesday executive order by Gov. Pete Ricketts granted a temporary waiver of the Open Meetings Act to enable state and local boards, commissions and “other public bodies” to meet through May 31 with the help of video and audio technology.
Meetings may be held by videoconference, telephone conference or “other electronic communication so long as there is made available at such meeting access to members of the public and to members of the media,” the governor’s order said.
Though the North Platte courthouse was closed to the public Wednesday, the County Board will make an exception for Monday’s 9 a.m. weekly meeting.
But to help keep the novel coronavirus at bay, they’ll “strongly encourage” interested residents to use an online link they’ll post with Monday’s agenda on the County Board webpage, County Board assistant Tammy White said Thursday.
That link was not yet active Thursday on the commissioners’ page at co.lincoln.ne.us/county-commissioner. The Telegraph will include the required link with its regular County Board preview story Sunday.
The remote setup, which county officials tested Thursday morning, uses Zoom Video Communications technology offered with help from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service.
A video camera will be set up, and the County Board will open agenda for public comment via the Zoom link at the appropriate times, White said.
“Monday will be the first time we have used this technology, so as things change day by day, we ask for patience,” she said.
City officials are working on a similar combination of in-person access and videoconferencing for the next regular City Council meeting April 7, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
The North Platte school board, which held its monthly meeting March 9, isn’t scheduled to meet again until April 13.
Mayor Dwight Livingston closed general access to City Hall and Municipal Light & Water Thursday. The city’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported late Tuesday.
People needing to conduct city business should call the appropriate department phone number on the city website (ci.north-platte.ne.us) to set up an appointment, Livingston said.
A nonvoting City Council “work session” set for 5 p.m. Monday has been postponed indefinitely, Hawks said.
The city Planning Commission also has canceled Tuesday’s scheduled monthly meeting, though Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the panel had no agenda items requiring its action.
Hawks said the city has purchased several video cameras that would be linked to enable council members to spread out through City Hall and maintain appropriate “social distancing” at the next meeting.
A preliminary scenario described by Hawks would have the next council meeting originate as usual in the council chamber, where the city’s public access cable channel equipment is set up.
But because the council table doesn’t allow the recommended 6-foot distance between participants, only Livingston, Hawks and chief legal counsel Terry Waite would be in the council chamber.
Other linked cameras would be set up in other rooms in City Hall, with no more than two councilmen per camera, Hawks said.
That would “spread it out but still have (the meeting) in a public building where there’s access” for the press and public, he said.
A North Platte business with access to Zoom technology has offered its access to the city so residents can join in and comment at the appropriate times from their computers, Hawks said.
With nearly three weeks before the next regular council meeting, “we’ve got a little extra time” to figure things out, he said.
