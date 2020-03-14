North Platte Applebee’s closes temporarily; employee being tested for coronavirus exposure

The North Platte Applebee’s is closed as one of the restaurant’s employees is being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus.
A sign on the door at the restaurant, located at 102 Platte Oasis Parkway, on Saturday informed customers with a sign reading: “We are currently closed for deep cleaning and restaurant maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back in soon.”
Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said in a Friday afternoon media conference that there have been no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, which covers Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Arthur, Hooker and Thomas counties.
RMH Franchise, which operates the North Platte Applebee’s along with eight other locations across Nebraska, issued a statement Saturday.
“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority,” Mitch Blocher, the president and chief financial officer of RMH, said in the press release. “While a team member is being tested for possible exposure, until test results are available we have taken precautionary measures to temporarily close this restaurant out of an abundance of caution for a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines.
“At this time there is no confirmed diagnosis in this restaurant. Again, our team members and our guests are the most important part of our business and we will communicate any updates as needed to ensure we maintain a healthy environment for the community.”
