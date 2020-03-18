The North Platte Applebee’s reopened for business on Wednesday morning as one of the restaurant’s employee’s has tested negative for exposure to coronavirus.
The store, located at 102 Platte Oasis Parkway, which was closed over the weekend for a deep cleaning and maintenance, began offering curbside services.
RMH Franchise, which operated the North Platte Applebee’s, along with eight other locations across Nebraska, issued a statement Wednesday
“We are pleased to share with the North Platte community that the test results for the team member have come back negative for exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” Mitch Blocher, the president and chief financial officer of RMH, said in the release. “Presently, we are working with the local health department and plan to re-open at 11 a.m. on March 18th for Carside-to-Go as directed by the governor using heightened cleaning and disinfection protocols. Thank you for your patience as a community as we took these precautionary measures for our team members and guests safety. Looking forward to serving you soon
