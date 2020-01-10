About a dozen people have offered moneymaking ideas so far for the first Big Idea North Platte contest, but sponsors hope there’s quite a few more out there.
The “Shark Tank”-like event, with live-audience finals set for March 18 at Godfather’s Pizza, was unveiled before Christmas by North Platte Young Professionals and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
But “there haven’t been a lot of ideas submitted yet,” mainly due to the holiday season, said Cassie Condon, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.
Would-be youth and adult entrepreneurs have until Feb. 17 to enter the contest. Its website, bigideanp.com, both accepts entries and describes the event and its entry parameters.
Entrants must submit an online application and record a two-minute “pitch” — which doesn’t have to be professionally recorded — for review by a panel of judges with experience “across major industries” in the area.
Ideally, the ideas would “create a niche product or service” to be produced in North Platte or Lincoln County, Young Professionals member Evonne Keck said in December.
She said entries will be judged equally for “originality and creativity” and “feasibility and likelihood of success.” Ideas offered at a similar event in Kearney included starting a food delivery service, writing a children’s book and selling glow-in-the-dark paintings.
The judges will choose up to 10 adult and youth finalists apiece, all of whom then must attend a business coaching session at North Platte Community College.
During the finals, the panel will hear finalists’ live pitches and ask them questions. Five adults and three 10- to 19-year-olds will advance to the championship round, during which the judges will ask more questions. Ticketholders in the audience will vote on winners.
The top three adults will win $1,000, $500 and $250 in cash, while the top two youth winners will receive $500 and $250. Winners will be connected with groups that help launch new businesses.
Entrants don’t have to be from North Platte or the county if their idea would benefit the North Platte area, Condon said in December. Existing businesses also could submit expansion ideas, Young Professionals board member Aaron Vieyra said then.
For information, visit bigideanp.com, call the chamber at 308-532-4966 or contact North Platte Young Professionals on Facebook, @NPYoungProfessionals, or at nparea.com/NPYP.
