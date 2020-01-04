North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates House No. 56

Volunteers and board members for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity gathered Friday afternoon to dedicate House No. 56 in the 2400 block of West 17th Street in North Platte.
Bob Glow, president of the Habitat board of directors, presented the keys to the Silva family. Abel and Jessica Silva, along with their daughter Ariel, received a number of items including a gift certificate from the Do-It-Center, beef from the Lincoln County Cattlewomen and Cattlemen, a Bible from Bible Supplies, stockings from Mary Backenstose, quilts from the Presbyterian Church and cleaning supplies from the First United Methodist Church.
“Thank you, everybody. You don’t know how much this means to our family,” said Abel following the dedication. “There are no words, there are no words. This program, I mean it is nothing but a blessing. I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”
Habitat works to make safe, decent, affordable homes available to low-income families, according to its website. Through the support from the community they provide “a hand up, rather than a handout” to those seeking a decent home of their own. Homes are built with volunteer labor and sold to qualified families at no profit, with no-interest loans.
