For three years before her death, Shanté Polanco says, her mother had pushed her to apply to be considered for a North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity home.
Jessica Polanco, who died unexpectedly two years ago, was there in spirit and photos Friday as family members, Habitat volunteers and St. Patrick Catholic Church parishioners dedicated Shanté’s house at 2427 W. 17th St.
She remembers texting her mother Nov. 30, 2017 — two years ago today — to say, “OK, Mom, I turned in my application for Habitat. We need to pray now.”
Jessica replied, “OK, I’ll start picking out your paint colors now,” said Shanté, who will share North Platte’s 55th completed Habitat house with her 11-year-old son, Hayden.
That Dec. 16, 52-year-old Jessica died unexpectedly at her job in North Platte’s U.S. Social Security Administration office. But Shanté pushed on, hosting Habitat leaders when they interviewed her on Jan. 18, 2018.
They returned exactly two months later. “I was nervous — did I do something wrong?” said Shanté, who works for Great Plains Health as a pediatric patient scheduler at the North Platte Health Pavilion.
Then Tony Johnson, a member of Habitat’s local family selection committee, told Shanté they had chosen her for a newly built Habitat home.
She looked at her mother’s picture on her makeup stand “and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Mom, you were right.’”
More than 40 people crowded into the empty living room for Shanté’s 4 p.m. Habitat dedication, despite the gray weather and a tightly contested Nebraska-Iowa football game on radio and television.
The Rev. Vijumon Choorackal, St. Pat’s parochial vicar, led a Catholic house-blessing ceremony in which he sprinkled holy water in every room.
“As Shanté begins her new life with her family, I wish her all the best,” he said. “May Jesus be with her here ... to comfort her and console her and be her counselor all the time.”
Shanté’s father, Romano Polanco, read the biblical story of Jesus visiting Zacchaeus and supplied refreshments from the North Platte Perkins restaurant that he manages.
He was among many family members who worked alongside his daughter as she put in 300 hours of “sweat equity” to qualify for her no-interest Habitat loan.
Though Hayden was too young to pound nails himself, he received his own Habitat volunteer T-shirt Friday for all the nights he cleaned up around the work site.
Dalene Skates, executive director of the North Platte affiliate, said Shanté’s three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is the first finished in Habitat’s latest nine-lot development on a block north of Buffalo Elementary School.
“I’m just so excited about this property we were able to purchase,” she said. “It helps the (regular) guys work on a lot of houses and the families to work on each other’s houses.”
Dedications lie ahead soon for House 56 for Abel and Jessica Silva at 2425 W. 17th St., and House 57 for Brooke and Ben Tucker at 2423 W. 17th, Skates said.
Two more houses apiece will be built farther east on West 17th and north on Buffalo Bill Avenue in 2020, the first time Habitat’s 23-year-old North Platte affiliate will build four houses in a single year.
Construction on the last two lots, both on North Cody Avenue, is expected in 2021, Skates said.
