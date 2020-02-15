Potential players in Big Idea North Platte, the “Shark Tank”-like event for people with moneymaking ideas, have until Monday to submit them for the contest.
Professional advice for youth and adult finalists, and cash prizes for the top winners, await top players in the event by North Platte Young Professionals and North Platte Area Chamber & Development.
Up to 10 adults and 10- to 19-year-olds apiece will be chosen by judges for the live finals March 18 at Godfather’s Pizza inside Wild Bill’s Fun Center.
Would-be entrepreneurs ideally would “create a niche product or service” to be produced in North Platte or Lincoln County, event organizers say.
Entrants must submit an online application and a two-minute video “pitch” on the event website at bigideanp.com by 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The video need not be professionally recorded.
If chosen for the finals, judges will hear their pitches and ask questions at the live event. Five adults and three youths will advance to the championship round, with winners chosen by the audience.
The top three adult winners will receive $1,000, $500 and $250 in cash, while the top two youths will win $500 and $250.
For information, visit bigideanp.com, call the chamber at 308-532-4966 or contact North Platte Young Professionals on Facebook, @NPYoungProfessionals, or at nparea.com/npyp.
