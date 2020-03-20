Bomgaars is changing its hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday due to the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
The change went into effect on Friday, including for the store located at 510 E. Philip Ave. in North Platte., according to a media released issued by Bomgaars.
The hours of operation on Sundays will remain from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition, Bomgaars will add curbside and carry out services. Those interested can call ahead and place an order. The media release also noted that measures will be increased to clean and sanitize stores each evening.
Other Bomgaars stores in Nebraska include locations in Ogallala, Imperial, Valentine, Ainsworth, Albion, Alliance, Blair, Bridgeport, Central City, Chardron, Columbus, Creighton, Fremont, Gordon, Hartington, Neligh, Norfolk, O’Neill, Plattsmouth, St. Paul, Schuyler, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Tekamah, Wahoo, Wayne and West Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.