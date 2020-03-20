North Platte Catholic Schools has closed through April 3, with a planned re-evaluation April 5 of whether to close for another two weeks.
However, students will be able to finish work for the 2019-20 school year through online and indirect means, according to a press release to the media and communication with parents and students.
NPCS Superintendent Kevin Dodson said this is a time for “true character and community togetherness” to shine.
“I want to thank the entire staff of St. Patrick’s and McDaid, along with our awesome students and parents for their ability to work together and help navigate through such an unprecedented time in education,” Dodson said in the press release. “We will continue to navigate our way through this and be better teachers, a better school system and a stronger community.”
He said NPCS is doing its best to help control the spread of COVID-19.
“In light of the news that Lincoln County now has a confirmed traveled-spread case of COVID-19, it will only be a matter of time before we hear of a community spread,” Dodson said. In the event of a community-spread case, local schools will be required by the state to suspend school for at least six weeks, as has been ordered in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties.
Starting next week, NPCS will implement alternative teaching methods.
“The North Platte Catholic Schools will begin with off-campus learning on March 23,” Dodson said. “Teachers will be using a variety of e-learning methods, primarily Google Classroom, and some will be sending packets home for work to be completed.”
Dodson said many students have been notified of assignments and teachers have begun testing the process of communication with students and families.
“Our teachers have been working very hard to transition their curriculum to an online platform and to communicate with their students,” Dodson said. “I’m extremely proud of their efforts and realize this has caused some anxiety. I ask for patience.”
NPCS staff and teachers have been asked to be available to answer questions and concerns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“This is new territory for all of us,” Dodson said. “We recognize that there are going to be challenges that we will all have to work through together. We encourage parents to be involved with assignments, assist your students with time management, and communicate with teachers.”
NPCS students who need technology, such as a school-issued laptop, may contact the front office at 532-1874. School-wide announcements will be broadcast through Sycamore.
“We pray that this is a short-lived event and that normalcy returns quickly,” Dodson said. “Please keep our staff, school, and community in your daily prayers.”
