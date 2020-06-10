Local businesses are being encouraged to enter the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s “Landscape Challenge” and improve their external appearance for a chance to win local gift cards.
Planting flower beds, weeding, mowing, removing trash and clutter, power-washing and edging are among the beautification activities being encouraged in the contest.
Participants need to submit a “before” and an “after” photo, a short explanation of why they entered, and whether they followed city codes and the city’s yard waste container ordinance.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday to the chamber, with prize winners to be announced June 18. Entrants get bonus points if they enter by Wednesday, the chamber says.
To submit entries, send them to Kathy Swain at the chamber office, 502 S. Dewey St., North Platte, NE 69101, or email her at kathy@nparea.com.
