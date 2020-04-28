The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. has urged Gov. Pete Ricketts to reverse his decision to keep Lincoln County under current COVID-19 restrictions until May 31.
Chamber board members informally agreed to the step Tuesday morning, following Monday’s news that restaurants cannot reopen dining rooms and salons can’t resume business May 11 as local health officials had said Friday.
In a letter to Ricketts, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said the delay would be “a business killer for some of our establishments,” especially in light of the continued light COVID-19 caseload among local residents.
“Some of our data collecting shows that most of our restaurants are showing a 75% to 80% decline in business. Motels are even worse,” Person wrote. “Some will not make it.”
Person said North Platte residents have been “cautious and proactive” in following the legal guidelines under the “directed health measure” Ricketts issued for the six-county West Central District Health Department area on April 1.
WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden had announced Friday that local restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors and massage specialists would be included in coronavirus relaxations for the Omaha area and a majority of Nebraska counties.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston said the Governor’s Office announced the change in plan Monday afternoon. Because Ricketts issued the original order, WCDHD has to follow suit, he said.
Under the delay, Vanderheiden said Monday, local churches will be allowed to resume services with restrictions May 4. The other April 1 restrictions remain in place.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lincoln County over the weekend. North Platte sits an hour east of a major COVID-19 outbreak in Lexington, and Great Plains Health is caring for several coronavirus patients from that area.
“We feel we are being penalized for being neighbors to the counties to our east,” Person wrote Ricketts.
