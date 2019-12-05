Three of North Platte’s key appointed city leaders will step down over the next five months, Mayor Dwight Livingston announced Thursday.
City Attorney Doug Stack will retire Jan. 10, while City Administrator Jim Hawks and City Engineer Tom Werblow both will leave May 1, the mayor said at a morning press conference.
Livingston and Hawks, appointed city administrator by the late Mayor Jim Whitaker in 2004, said they hope to name successors for all three positions before Hawks’ departure.
Stack, 65, has served as city attorney since 1998. Werblow, 70, founder of TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte, has been city engineer on a part-time basis since 2005.
Hawks, 62, began his public service in North Platte when he became Lincoln County highway superintendent in 1988. He first joined city government in 2003 as director of Municipal Light & Water, from which he also is retiring.
Hawks will continue to serve as a member of three state government bodies: the Nebraska Highway Commission, the Environmental Quality Council and the Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors.
