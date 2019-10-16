North Platte City Council members polished off a handful of routine items with unanimous votes during a five-minute meeting Tuesday evening.
A single “consent agenda” vote appointed Travis Herdt and Lee Davies to the Planning Commission as the respective successors of outgoing Chairman Pete Volz and member Terri Burchell.
The same vote transferred Volz to the Board of Adjustment to succeed Lee Staroska, with Burchell as an alternate. All three had served their maximum trio of consecutive three-year terms in their positions, Mayor Dwight Livingston said.
Davies has a private architectural practice in North Platte, and Herdt works in the medical laboratory at Great Plains Health, the mayor said in answering a question by Councilman Ty Lucas.
In other business, the council authorized Livingston to sign the city’s annual “certification of program compliance” to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.
The document declares that the city has met all the state board’s requirements in order to continue receiving state funds for maintaining city streets, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
