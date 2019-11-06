North Platte City Council members Tuesday gave their initial blessings to an Omaha developer’s $20 million vision for market-rate apartments and streetside businesses at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
But additional council votes lie ahead for the plan’s rezoning ordinance, opposed by some neighbors because it could lead to a convenience store they don’t want.
After an initial hourlong public hearing, council members started DP Management Inc.’s proposal on its way with the following set of votes:
» 8-0 to amend the city’s 2011 comprehensive plan to allow mixed residential and commercial zoning on the western 20.3 acres of the 62-acre property.
» 7-1 for first-round approval of the rezoning ordinance, which would establish B-1 zoning for four “neighborhood commercial” lots along West A and Lakeview and R-3 zoning for 160 one- and two-bedroom “eight-plexes” to their north and east.
» 7-1 to approve a subdivision plan that carves off the initial 20.3 acres for the first stage.
Additional apartments would be built later on the eastern two-thirds of the site currently owned by W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. of Lincoln, said DP Management President Brian Riley.
The project intends to attract young professionals and senior citizens not ready for assisted living with high-quality apartments and amenities comparable to those in Lincoln and Omaha but for less rent, he said.
In response to a question from Councilman Jim Backenstose, Riley said DP wants to keep rents below $1,000 a month for the one-bedroom units.
“We’re going to do our best to keep the cost down so they can be afforded,” said Riley, who presented a computer-generated tour of a typical two-bedroom layout.
Tuesday’s votes were the council’s first on the vacant property a mile south of Bailey Yard since they included it in a “blighted and substandard” designation in April 2016.
That earlier vote rendered the 62-acre tract eligible for tax increment financing, which Riley has said his firm likely will seek. TIF was not included in Tuesday’s votes.
Unlike the rezoning ordinance, the comprehensive plan revision and the subdivision plan required only single council votes to take effect.
Ordinances require three “yes” votes at successive meetings unless council members move to suspend that rule. No suspension motion was offered Tuesday.
Councilman Ed Rieker voted against the rezoning and subdivision proposals after joining his colleagues in altering the comprehensive plan.
Several neighbors who spoke out at an Oct. 22 Planning Commission public hearing zeroed in Tuesday on the listing of a convenience store — most likely including gasoline pumps — among the commercial lots’ possible occupants.
“I don’t believe the B-1 is a good fit for the neighborhood, and defeating that would defeat the proposal for housing, which North Platte does need,” said John Cherry of 4007 Redwood Drive.
Other neighbors listed traffic, noise, overhead lights and gasoline fumes among the undesirable impacts. Paul Koubek, 4021 Redwood Drive, noted Eisenhower Elementary School’s proximity across West A to the east.
“In my opinion, I don’t know why you’d want commercial buildings that close to a school to begin with,” he said.
Neighbors also fear a convenience store would attract transients walking south from the Union Pacific tracks, he said. “You know where they like to hang out.”
Great Plains Health officials Mel McNea and Fiona Libsack reiterated the hospital’s need for expanded housing options. But they added that each also lives near the West A and Lakeview site.
“I would have loved to have this development when we moved here seven years ago” from Scottsbluff, said Libsack, the hospital’s chief development officer.
She and McNea, GPH’s president and CEO, said that the health professionals they’re trying to recruit usually prefer newer apartments with recreational features and turn away from North Platte when they can’t find what they want.
They can afford to be picky, McNea said, because nurses make $65,000 a year on average and competition for their services is tight across Nebraska.
Though many will consider sinking roots in North Platte, “they don’t want to buy a home right away,” he said. “And a lot don’t want to buy a home at all.”
Nancy Faulhaber, part founding owner of North Platte’s Coldwell Banker real estate agency, said she heard such comments firsthand recently while leading four GPH recruits on tours of available homes and apartments.
The city currently has 146 houses for sale, including those under construction, Faulhaber said. About 100 of those are listed for less than $200,000.
Even accounting for U.P. layoffs, North Platte is finally seeing “the trickle-down effect” from existing homeowners moving up into newer houses, she said.
Rieker, the sole council member to vote against rezoning, said he generally supports DP’s plans but also wants to respect neighbors’ wish to rule out a convenience store.
He suggested applying more restrictive “business transitional” zoning to that end. But that zoning, Councilman Ty Lucas said, would rule out more than half the current businesses at Westfield Shopping Center if they were applied there.
Riley said DP Management, a division of Platte River Mall manager Dial Properties Inc., expects to invest $10 million apiece in the West A project’s two phases.
To make that work, “it’s going to be important to have the commercial aspect of that,” he said.
