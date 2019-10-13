North Platte City Council members will meet consecutive evenings this coming week, with financing and investment issues discussed at a Monday “work session” and Planning Commission replacements at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Monday’s nonvoting meeting, set to start at 5 p.m., will feature presentations on Newburn Fund investment strategies and the potential of “PACE financing” to encourage energy-efficient building projects.
Council members will consider replacements for outgoing Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz and member Terri Burchell at Tuesday’s regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Both sessions will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
First National Bank staff members Misty Robertson and Stacy Auman Monday will review the recent performance of the city’s investment of the late John Newburn’s 30-year-old parks and recreation bequest.
The city can spend only the fund’s interest income under a long-standing voter directive.
The council voted Oct. 1 to replace the StoryLand playground equipment in Cody Park by using up to $185,000 in Newburn interest.
Before the Newburn discussion, Chris Peterson, managing partner of PACE Sage Capital LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, will discuss how “property assessed clean energy financing” might be applied in North Platte.
Under a 2016 state law, cities can use PACE financing to promote the installation of energy-efficient features and renewable energy systems in residential and commercial projects.
The City Council would have to pass an ordinance for PACE to be used in North Platte, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Property owners receiving the benefit would repay the city through annual assessments, according to a Nebraska Legislature PowerPoint presentation.
On Tuesday, council members will act on recommendations by Mayor Dwight Livingston that would in essence transfer Volz from the Planning Commission to the Board of Adjustment, with Burchell as an alternate on the latter.
Both Volz and Burchell have served three three-year terms on the Planning Commission and are ineligible for reappointment, Hawks said.
Volz would succeed Board of Adjustment member Jim Staroska, who likewise has finished his maximum three terms. That panel meets as needed to consider appeals of city zoning decisions and property owners’ applications for variances from zoning regulations.
Council members will be asked to name Travis Herdt as Volz’s replacement on the Planning Commission, with Lee Davies succeeding Burchell.
All four appointments are part of Tuesday night’s “consent agenda,” which will be decided by a single vote unless a council members asks for one or more items to be removed.
