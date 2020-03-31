North Platte City Council to connect via cyberspace for Wednesday meeting

One meeting. One building. Two rooms linked to each other and to cyberspace.
That’s how North Platte plans to conduct Wednesday night’s special City Council meeting while following recommended COVID-19 limits of 10 people to a room.
City officials, who demonstrated their setup for a Telegraph reporter Monday, said the council chamber in City Hall will remain the primary room for the meeting.
Mayor Dwight Livingston and five of the eight councilmen will sit there, spread out to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance between each other.
City Hall’s nearby conference room will hold the other three councilmen, City Administrator Jim Hawks and chief legal counsel Terry Waite.
That’s most likely where reporters — those not handling a television camera, anyway — will be if they attend in person, Hawks said.
“We’ll figure out the mix, but we’re trying to accommodate for the media as well,” he said.
He and Levi Nicholson, a city computer network specialist, said the people in each room will be able to see and hear their counterparts in the other room.
They’re working on enabling the city’s government access cable channel telecast to show both rooms at once via split screen.
People watching or listening inside and outside City Hall will be able to hear both rooms, Nicholson said.
Keeping five councilmen in the main chamber, Hawks said, ensures the needed quorum to transact business.
Because they’re split up, however, all votes will be taken by verbal roll call rather than the council chamber’s electronic voting system, he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts last week temporarily waived parts of the Open Meetings Act so public bodies can hold meetings, take official actions and maintain public access with the help of electronic technology during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hawks said well-spaced chairs likely will be set up in the main City Hall hallway for people intending to speak to the council in person to wait their turn.
But he stressed that people can participate fully in the meeting via the provided computer video chat link (see accompanying story). They’ll be invited to speak on a given agenda item at the appropriate time, he said.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is keep it down to the 10 people in the room” as recommended to curb spread of the novel coronavirus, Hawks said.
Though “we can’t accommodate the public” in the council chamber all at once, “we’ll do our best to accommodate anybody who shows up.”
