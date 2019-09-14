North Platte City Council members Tuesday will rule on a landscape architect’s conditional use permit application and return to a twice-delayed appeal hearing on a condemnation notice issued after a July fire.
The meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be the last regular council meeting to start at 7:30 p.m.
Meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting Oct. 1 under an ordinance offered by city administration in August and adopted by the council Sept. 3. Regular meetings will remain on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Council members held a public hearing Sept. 3 on an application by Creative Landscapes owner Justin Warner for permission to build a nursery, greenhouses and a retail outlet on his property at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
The city Planning Commission split 4-3 in favor of Warner’s plan Aug. 27 after attaching several conditions seeking to satisfy neighbors’ objections to Warner’s proposal.
Michael Cook and Jim Thompson renewed their opposition Sept. 3, telling the council that Warner had degraded the site and was partially doing business on the site without the permit required by its A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning.
Council members, who took up Warner’s application at the end of a three-hour, 20-minute meeting, chose to delay a final vote so they could consider refining the Planning Commission’s conditions or adding others.
Debate on Warner’s plan will follow a hearing on a condemnation appeal by Joy Guillemin, whose home at 1419 Rodeo Road was badly damaged in a July 15 fire authorities have blamed on arson.
Guillemin, who has said she needs more time to restore her home for occupancy, was absent when her appeal first appeared on the council agenda Aug. 20. Council members tabled it again Sept. 3 due to that meeting’s length.
In other business, the council will:
» Vote on measures setting employee salaries and user fees for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Most employees will receive a 2% raise under the 2019-20 budget approved last week, City Administrator Jim Hawks said. A few will receive slightly larger raises to align their pay with similar employees of other Nebraska cities of similar size, he said.
Basic garbage, water and sewer fees will be unchanged from 2018-19 levels under the new budget, Hawks said.
» Consider renewals of the city’s dispatching agreements with Lincoln County, Gothenburg and Priority Medical Transport LLC, emergency management and network services agreements with the county and a police resource officer agreement with North Platte Public Schools.
