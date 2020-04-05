Proposed agreements for third parties to enforce public health regulations and provide engineering services top a busy North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be conducted with help from remote technology to limit potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Residents may listen by dialing either (346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-6833. They may visit zoomus/j/678628336 to watch and speak to the council when invited. The meeting ID for both options is 678-628-336.
The meeting remains open to the public, but city officials are “strongly encouraging” residents to use remote means. Residents also may watch the meeting on cable Channel 180.
A proposed one-year “memorandum of understanding” would assign enforcement of public health regulations within the city to the six-county West Central District Health Department, which has its main office in North Platte.
Nebraska law makes WCDHD and other district health departments responsible for public health protection in their member counties. They can do likewise in cities and villages by agreement.
City Administrator Jim Hawks said the current COVID-19 outbreak prompted the proposed agreement with WCDHD.
“Everybody just wants to make sure we’re speaking with one voice (on public health) and supporting the health district in following the recommendations they’re making,” he said.
Under the “memorandum of understanding,” the city would “give control over the protection of its citizens against the spread of communicable disease, illness and poisoning” to WCDHD.
The health district would have authority “to order directed health measures” toward that end, including isolation and quarantine measures, the agreement says.
Council members also will be asked to approve a contract with TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte to continue the services provided since 2005 by TC founder and retiring City Engineer Tom Werblow.
If they approve the contract, Werblow’s partner Brent Burklund would take his place as part-time city engineer. Werblow plans to step down May 1.
In other business, the City Council will:
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to impose an “occupation tax” on brewpubs inside city limits.
The ordinance won 4-3 initial approval March 17 after the council split over whether the proposed $500-a-year tax would be unfair to brewpubs that compete with bars and restaurants in selling other types of liquor onsite.
City officials said the proposed brewpub tax was prompted by the imminent opening of Peg Leg Brewing near East Halligan Drive and Newberry Access.
Some councilmen also were concerned about the proposed tax’s eventual impact on Pals Brewing Co., which currently sits outside city limits.
City Clerk Angela Gilbert said in a memorandum that Pals currently pays a $250 annual fee — which state law sends to the school district — for its state brewpub license and a $500 annual occupation tax to Lincoln County.
Peg Leg would pay identical amounts if the city adopts the occupation tax, she said. If and when Pals is annexed into the city, it would pay its $500 occupation tax to the city instead of the county.
The council would have to suspend a third reading and adopt the ordinance Tuesday, she added, for it to take effect before Peg Leg’s initial partial-year state licenses expire April 30.
» Consider a paving district ordinance that would pave Charlie Evans Drive into the Wild West Arena at the same cost the city secured last November to pave the city’s parts of State Farm Road.
Hawks said Western Engineering Inc. will soon resume paving on State Farm and other Lincoln County roads in connection with a 2019 county road bond issue. It wasn’t able to finish before winter set in.
The council agreed Nov. 19 to accept Western’s offer to pave the city’s portions of State Farm Road at the same cost it’s charging the county for the portions outside city limits.
Hawks said Western had secured asphalt for the county work at half what the city had estimated. The firm now is offering the same reduced price to pave Charlie Evans Drive, which is in bad shape, he said.
» Decide whether to repeal its March 3 adoption of a “water extension district” ordinance on part of East 10th Street and replace it with a “water connection district” ordinance covering a longer stretch of the street.
Separate property owners on East 10th requested the district approved March 3 and a second extension district that the council tabled March 17. Their properties both lie east of Roosevelt Avenue.
Other neighbors objected to the extension districts, with one of them, Tom Vedder, saying he would be assessed for water service he doesn’t want.
He instead suggested a water connection district, which lets neighbors pay only if they connect to the water service the city would install.
Werblow, the city engineer, opposed the water connection district in a council memorandum.
The two East 10th properties in question are outside city limits, and city property owners inside a recent West 18th Street water extension district weren’t offered a different approach, he said.
» Take second-round votes on ordinances vacating and rezoning part of a frontage road that will become part of an expanded single lot at 3301 S. Bare Ave.
The council March 17 gave first-round approval to both ordinances and adopted a new plat for Jodey Twidwell’s property that rolls in a second lot and the vacated portion of frontage road.
