As part of an effort to keep North Platte clean, more than 58 tons of trash was collected over 10 days in roll-off dumpsters that were set up in five locations throughout the city,
“We want our community to shine,” Mona Anderson, the executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, said in a media release. “We want the people who live here to take pride in where they live, for visitors to want to return and for business to want to locate to our community. It takes communitywide cooperation for this to happen,”
The dumpster project was conducted through a partnership between the city’s code enforcement, police and public service departments along with North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
It is the second year the project has been held with the goals of discouraging illegal dumping and encouraging residents to clean up their properties.
It is also part of a larger code enforcement plan to clean up the community.
The project was extended by three days this year and started on May 15. The dumpsters were placed at Centennial Park, Gary’s Super Foods on East Fourth Street, and the Salvation Army as well as in a lot at the city offices across from Cody Park and in a lot on East Sixth Street.
The dumpsters were picked up May 28 and a total of 58 tons — 116,000 pounds — of trash was gathered among the five dumpsters. Anderson estimated that 10 tons more were collected compared with last year’s efforts.
“I figured (the amount) would be high given all indications from last year,” Anderson said. “Last year people had dumped so much stuff that there were (items) on the ground. The bins were overflowed.
“This year we didn’t have that same problem with over-dumping, but I really didn’t expect there to be more than 58 tons. That’s a lot of trash.”
The hope is to offer the free dumpster service for residents again in the late summer or early fall
“The residents of North Platte made a great effort to clean their properties,” Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a media release. “Fifty-eight tons is a lot of trash that is now where it belongs — in the landfill. This cleanup was successful and now we want to encourage everyone to keep the momentum going.”
The release notes that residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of for free from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the city’s transfer station at 3320 N. Lake Road. Tires are also accepted at the transfer station for a fee.
The hazardous waste facility, 1308 N. Sycamore St., accepts items on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Electronic items are accepted at ABC Recycling for a per-pound fee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
