North Platte Community College hosts remembrance ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

On Friday morning, Dayna Mintle spoke during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at North Platte Community College.
In addition to being a student and employee at NPCC, Mintle is also a private first class in the Army National Guard.
Her cohost for the ceremony, Dr. Brian Obert, is the area dean of student life for the college. He served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer second class.
Mintle and Obert talked about the history of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the number of military personnel still unaccounted for and the symbolism behind the POW/MIA flag, which flew between the American and Nebraska flags on campus throughout the day.
NPCC employees and students, as well as community members, attended the event.
