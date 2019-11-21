After seven years and giving birth to 476 children, the North Platte Community College is finally going to retire Noel, the Mom simulator used in the Nursing Program.
The simulator is very tired, it was explained, and at Wednesday’s Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meeting, the vote was unanimous to authorize the purchase of Gaumard Simulators for Health Care Education for the program.
The simulators are used to train students in the nursing program in various aspects of assisting in the birthing process. The cost for the new Mom and Baby simulators is $110,649.15.
“We’ve been able to run these original pieces of equipment for seven years,” said Michael Steele, area vice president of administrative services. “I think life expectancy in a lot of them is closer to five, so we’ve been able to maintain them pretty well.”
The board approved having a sole source provider, Engineered Controls of Lincoln, upgrade and replace the existing building management system in the Health and Science Center on the NPCC South Campus. Steele said the previous system was installed in the late 1980s or early 1990s.
“We’ve moved to a system that allows the facilities staff to adjust most of the HVAC controls from their computer,” Steele said. “You can adjust temperature, adjust air flow and then it allows us to run more economically and efficiently.”
Each of the buildings at the North Platte campuses have been upgraded, but the controls in the Health and Science Center are failing. Cost for the new system is $109,985.
“It’s a little disappointing that a building no older than that needs the control system replaced,” said board member Ernie Mehl.
The building was completed in 2012.
» The Board approved a bid in the amount of $103,087.95 for Transact Quadpoint software and hardware that will provide point-of-sale meal plan software. Transact will provide meal plan software for use in the cafeterias and concession stands. The software will allow the college to properly track meal utilization and track sales electronically at each location. It will also allow MPCC to properly verify billing with the vendor and will allow credit cards to be used at each location. Transact will provide a new ID card system with upgraded technology. This is for a five-year contract.
» Room and board rates for the 2020-21 academic year were increased by 2 percent. The 14-meal option was increased by $35 and the 19-meal option by $25 per semester.
» Tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic school year were increased from $94 to $96 per credit hour for Nebraska resident students and from $122 to $125 per credit hour for non-resident students. The senior tuition was increased $1 to $34 per credit hour.
» The Board accepted a clean audit report for 2018-19 from Dana F. Cole and Company LLP.
» The board approved the first reading of board policy changes.
