North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Friday approved contracts authorizing tax increment financing for a 48-unit apartment project and the first of Chief Development Inc.’s three intended investment projects.
The CRA, Planning Commission and City Council earlier approved redevelopment plans to build two 24-unit structures at Pacific Place Apartments and seven buildings in the first 7-acre phase of the Iron Trail Industrial Park project south of Interstate 80.
The TIF votes enable Shults PP Development LLC to gradually recover up to $850,000 of its estimated $5.5 million cost to expand 64-unit Pacific Place at 500 S. Pacific St.
Prataria Ventures LLC, another Chief division, can likewise recapture up to $610,000 of its estimated $3.5 million cost to build Iron Trail’s first warehouses, distribution centers and other “build-to-suit” structures.
Both entities will have up to 15 years to tap the property taxes generated by increases in their respective projects’ taxable values.
Local governments in the meantime will continue to collect taxes on the project sites’ current valuations. Both sites become fully taxable after their respective developers collect all their eligible costs or the 15-year TIF clock expires, whichever comes first.
