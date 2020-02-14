A North Platte man and woman who were already wanted on a pair of felony charges picked up additional charges after they were arrested this week in Grand Island.
Keith A. Jenkins, 34, and Taylor R. Shore, 27, who were arrested in Grand Island and then booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center on Tuesday, made appearances in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon on misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.
In addition, Shore, also known as Taylor Powell, was charged in county court Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine from an incident in September.
The new counts come in addition to the charges that had been filed against both in an ongoing Lincoln County District Court case. Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine and child abuse.
Jenkins and Powell were charged in that case after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at their North Platte residence.
Arrest warrants were issued for Jenkins and Shore at the end of January, and the Sheriff’s Office received information Feb. 6 that both were at a residence in North Platte.
Deputies and North Platte police officers served a search warrant at the residence. The deputies did not locate Jenkins and Shore but did find drug paraphernalia and gun parts and other items suspected to have been stolen.
A second search warrant was issued, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia and stolen gun parts were seized along with three pickup loads of stolen items
A burglary victim from rural Lincoln County identified the seized property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.