North Platte Fire Department firefighters battle a house fire at Rodeo Road and Madison on Monday morning. No details available at this time, but stay with the North Platte Telegraph for updates.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
North Platte Fire Department firefighters battle a house fire at Rodeo Road and Madison on Monday morning. No details available at this time, but stay with the North Platte Telegraph for updates.