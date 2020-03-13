North Platte health leaders gather to brief public on current coronavirus situation

North Platte has no known coronavirus cases as of yet, but it’s inevitable that it’ll show up here, a regional health leader said at a Friday afternoon press conference.
“We want to make sure that, one, our community understands that we definitely have a plan,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department.
The press conference by the district’s “public health command center” was its second in two days. Gov. Pete Ricketts and President Donald Trump declared state and national emergencies Friday.
As of late Friday afternoon, “we have no lab-confirmed cases within our six-county area,” Vanderheiden said. Her agency covers Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Arthur, Hooker and Thomas counties.
But “we know we’re going to have cases in our area. It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It’s more a matter of when. So the best thing we can do as a community is make sure we’re taking those precautions.”
Vanderheiden urged residents to self-report possible symptoms and practice good hygiene and “social distancing” to delay the disease’s arrival as long as possible.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston and two other members of the health district command group joined in reinforcing Vanderheiden’s pleas to residents.
“It is real, without question,” Livingston said. “It’s a matter of whether it’s going to affect our community at this point in time.”
Vanderheiden said the health district has sent some coronavirus tests to the state laboratory in Lincoln.
She declined to specify the number but said it’s possible some who have been tested have illnesses other than coronavirus.
“We are getting a number of requests for tests coming in on a daily basis,” she said. “We are really relying on our health providers to make those clinical decisions.”
Vanderheiden said local medical professionals have not yet seen any signs of “community spread,” meaning one person with coronavirus has passed it to another.
If people have traveled to “high-risk areas” for coronavirus or have encountered a person who has “a lab-confirmed case,” they need to quarantine themselves even if they lack symptoms, she said.
People with coughing, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4 degrees need to contact their health provider in advance so medical professionals can prepare for their arrival, she said.
Because it’s a new virus, no one has immunity from it, Vanderheiden said. It’s vital that residents cooperate to protect senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems, the ones most at risk of dying if they get it.
Local leaders urged residents to avoid panic-buying supplies or medicines. Most who eventually contract coronavirus will recover, and some won’t show symptoms, they said.
“There’s a lot of bad information over social media,” said Brandon Myers, director of the Region 51 Emergency Management Center.
“It is a virus. You’re going to get sick if you get it. Not everybody’s dying from it. It’s a small number. ...
“We don’t need to stock up on 30 days of supplies. We won’t see a stop of supplies coming into the town.”
Panel members urged residents to be skeptical about social media posts on local conditions. The health district’s website, wcdhd.org, will have the most accurate updates on the disease and local responses to it, they said.
North Platte city services will continue uninterrupted, Livingston said, though city leaders will implement health precautions and urge employees feeling ill to stay at home and not “buck up and come to work anyway.”
“Obviously we can’t shut down,” the mayor added. “We need electricity and garbage (collection) and those kinds of things.”
North Platte Public Schools, which Thursday canceled all school activities during its four-day spring break, still expects to resume classes Tuesday morning.
But “it could be as late as Monday night before we make a final decision on the rest of the week,” district spokeswoman Tina Smith said.
During the long weekend, Smith said, maintenance crews will clean every school “to kind of give it a once-over so that things are nice and tidy and fresh for when school starts back.”
Even before classes dismissed Thursday, she added, teachers and students were instructed about frequently washing their hands, using hand sanitizers, sneezing or coughing into their arms, throwing away used tissues and keeping safe distances between each other.
“It’s a little difficult when you have a large number of young people in a classroom to ask them to distance, but we are asking them to do good hygiene,” she said.
Livingston said he has the authority as mayor to forbid public gatherings, although he would consult with the public health command team before taking such a step.
“We’re going to hope it doesn’t come to that,” he said. “If that becomes a situation, we will certainly do that.”
Smith said North Platte High School’s postponed musical, “West Side Story,” will be rescheduled if at all possible. Its three-day run had been set to start Friday evening.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has suspended its district and state speech tournaments. Other statewide high school groups, such as FFA and FCCLA, have canceled upcoming state competitions.
Smith said NSAA leaders haven’t yet announced whether they will follow the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s lead in canceling all spring sports due to coronavirus.
School patrons can stay up to date with the district’s response to coronavirus on its webpage at nppsd.org, Smith said.
Other members of the “public health command center” were present for Friday’s press conference.
Among them were North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson, school Superintendent Ron Hanson, GPH president and CEO Mel McNea, and Lincoln County Board Chairman Bill Henry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.