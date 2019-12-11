North Platte High School centennial concert features former band director

Retired North Platte High School band director Virgil French directs Harold Water’s “American Folk Suite” during the NPHS band’s combined centennial and Christmas concert Tuesday night in the school’s Performing Arts Center. French, who led the band from 1971 to 1994, also guest-conducted a Carmen Dragon arrangement of “America the Beautiful.” Both songs, plus “Lustspiel,” “The Nutmeggers March” and “Minuteman March,” also were part of the program when the late Lawrence Romeiser directed the band’s 50th anniversary concert on Feb. 28, 1969. The audience, many of them NPHS band alumni, gave French a standing ovation when he was introduced by current director Brett Bradley. Three Christmas songs, ending with “Sleigh Ride” — a holiday tradition during Bradley’s record 24 seasons with the band — ended the program.
