North Platte High School journalism students win state awards

Three staff members of The Bulldogger, North Platte High School’s student newspaper, received superior awards in the recent winter contest of the Journalism Education Association’s Nebraska chapter.
Nine other NPHS journalism and yearbook students, along with the entire yearbook staff, received excellent or honorable mention awards, journalism adviser Lori Larson said in a press release.
Senior Bulldogger staffer Jakob Fisher received the top ranking for his editorial cartoon “Jeff Bezos Saves the World.”
Gracia Lantis, also a senior, won a superior for a “Crossing Lines” column rebutting criticism of the NPHS student section. She also received an honorable mention in newswriting.
Junior Jonathan Brouillette received three JEA awards: superior for an advertisement encouraging support of Legislative Bill 206, a student press freedom bill; an excellent in entertainment review writing; and honorable mention in photo/artistic illustration.
Other NPHS winners were:
» Anam Vaziri: excellent, advertising and feature writing.
» Jewels Zeiler: excellent, feature writing; honorable mention, newswriting.
» Treven Hipwell: excellent, InfoGraphic design; honorable mention, newspaper layout.
» Anissa Hoffman: excellent, sports feature writing.
» Kaylyn Casassa: excellent, yearbook feature writing.
» Sophia Walsh: honorable mention, InfoGraphic design and sports/action photography.
» Sierra Winder: honorable mention, sports news writing.
» Angelina Sanchez: honorable mention, yearbook theme copywriting.
» Coleman Riggins: honorable mention, yearbook theme copywriting.
» Yearbook staff: honorable mention, yearbook theme development.
The 2020 Nebraska JEA winter contest gave awards to 396 journalism or yearbook students from 28 high schools in 21 categories for work during the fall semester.
Entries were judged by professional journalists and veteran high school journalism advisers across the nation, Larson said in the press release.
