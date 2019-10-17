Eight North Platte High School musicians have been chosen for the Nebraska Music Education Association’s 2019 All-State ensembles, the statewide organization of music teachers and professors announced Wednesday.
Six members of the NPHS Concert Choir will be part of the NMEA All-State Chorus, while the NPHS Concert Band and NPHS Orchestra qualified one member apiece.
No musicians from St. Patrick High School were named in the lists the NMEA released Wednesday morning.
NPHS senior Elliott Purdy (tenor I) became a three-time All-State Chorus member, while seniors Thomas Bartling (tenor I) and Joel Bradley (bass II) and junior Annetta von Kampen (soprano I) were named All-Staters for the second time.
First-time All-Staters from director Leah Purdy’s NPHS vocal music program are senior Carlye Stoppkotte (soprano II) and sophomore Dawson McGahan (bass I).
NPHS senior trumpeter Parker Tonkinson was named to the All-State Band, while senior violinist Jack Carlson was chosen for the All-State Orchestra. Both are first-time choices.
Brett Bradley directs the NPHS bands, while Dawn Fickel conducts the high school orchestra.
The eight musicians will attend the NMEA’s annual convention and clinic Nov. 21-23 in Lincoln and perform with their ensembles Nov. 23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Lied Center for the Performing Arts.
The All-State Chorus and Jazz Band will perform at 1:30 p.m., with the All-State Band and Orchestra following at 7:30 p.m.
Each concert costs $25, with ticket sales beginning Nov. 15. To reserve tickets, call the Lied Center box office at 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231. Tickets also may be purchased at the door while available.
