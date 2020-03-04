North Platte High School National Honor Society hosts blood drive 'to promote volunteering'

The North Platte High School National Honor Society set its goal for its annual blood drive at 165 units.
Haley Jackson, NHS public relations officer, said the turnout was steady throughout Wednesday morning.
“We host a blood drive every year just to promote volunteering,” Jackson said. “Volunteering and community service is at the core of our Honor Society, and we try to stay true to our roots and give back to our community.”
The American Red Cross phlebotomists were busy drawing blood from donors. Phlebotomist Angela Johnston said the blood goes through a specific process once it is collected.
“The blood goes to Omaha, and the tubes for testing the blood are sent to two different locations — Omaha and a second set of tubes that go to Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Johnston said. “The pint of blood stays in Omaha until it is tested by both labs and it’s cleared. Once it’s cleared, then they compatability-match it up where the person who needs it is located.”
NPHS junior Heber Johnson was one of the student donors on Wednesday.
“I felt like I wanted to (do this),” Johnson said. “It is a new experience and I really like helping people. Hopefully it will save a couple of lives.”
Johnston, the phlebotomist, said Johnson's blood could actually could save up to three lives.
“I think it’s important to be involved with this because I think there are a lot of people who need blood, people who are involved in accidents and stuff like that,” said NPHS junior Peyton Zeller. “I just had the opportunity at school, so I decided to do it.”
This was Zeller’s first time donating blood.
“I feel normal. I didn’t get lightheaded or anything like that,” Zeller said. “I don’t like needles, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”
