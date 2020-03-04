North Platte High School National Honor Society hosts blood drive 'to promote volunteering'

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS MOST OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON. HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER THIS EVENING. CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP THURSDAY AFTERNOON AFFECTING THE SANDHILLS, VALENTINE NWR, THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST, THE LOUP RIVERS BASIN AND THE LOESS PLAINS. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOUP RIVERS BASIN, SANDHILLS, VALENTINE NWR, NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST AND LOESS PLAINS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ209... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209 LOUP RIVERS BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 17 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&