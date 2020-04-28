North Platte High School newspaper gains state, national recognition

The North Platte High School Bulldogger placed third in the National Scholastic Press Association contest in the broadsheet newspaper category.
Additionally, the NPHS journalism students earned six medals at the Class A Nebraska State Activities Association State Journalism competition.
Layout editor Sophia Walsh said winning the national award was a surprise.
“I didn’t know we were entered in until I had seen we won,” Walsh said. “I felt really excited because this is my third year on the newspaper and I hadn’t even gotten a state award yet.”
The award was for the overall quality of the newspaper.
“I think our design for the front page and throughout was really consistent, and that’s what we’ve been working on this year,” Walsh said. “I’m the design editor, so that’s important to me, but also on the front page we had a really strong story.”
Walsh said the main spread was a story on absent parents. It was published in three parts throughout the December publication. She created the unique front page design by going back to the days of cutting and pasting.
“I do collage-type art going through magazines and cutting out faces and making different designs,” Walsh said. “We found a similar design on Pinterest and found another one that had kind of a scrapbookish type of look and kind of meshed the two together and made it our own.”
She said it was fun to do something different and see what she could do. Once she had the design cut out, Walsh scanned it and placed it using page design software.
Senior Anam Vaziri is the editor in chief, and she was also excited about the award.
“I agree our consistency was a big factor,” Vaziri said. “I also think the design in that particular issue was very unique, and you could tell there was a lot of effort that got put into it.”
Vaziri said the stories were deep reporting and the publication looked very professional. The publication changed from a tabloid to broadsheet last year, and she said that has made a big difference.
“We basically have double the room for the stories,” Vaziri said. “That allows us to give each story the room it deserves and to be a lot more creative in our thinking.”
Newspaper adviser Lori Larson said with the closing down of the school year, she decided to enter the publication into the national contest. She said the organization was going to have a convention in Nashville, but canceled due to COVID-19.
“Because of that, they opened up their competition for virtual entries,” Larson said. “In the past, to compete you had to attend the convention, and that wasn’t something we could do.”
With this opportunity, Larson thought it would be a good chance for her staff to experience the national competition.
In the state competition this year, in accordance with state health COVID-19 regulations, the NSAA judged all entries as final rather than having live competition. Medals were awarded to the top eight in each category. NPHS journalism members competed in 25 categories.
NPHS medalists were:
» Yearbook Theme Copy: Coleman Riggins, ’20 (yearbook editor in chief) — 2nd place.
» Advertising: Jonathan Brouillette, ’21 (newspaper advertising editor)— 4th place; Anam Vaziri, ’20 (newspaper editor in chief) — 7th place.
» Sports News Writing: Sierra Winder, ’21 (newspaper news editor) — 4th place.
» Infographic: Treven Hipwell, ’21 (newspaper designer) — 4th place.
» In Depth News Coverage: The team of Sierra Winder, ’21 (newspaper news editor) and Sophia Walsh, ’21 (newspaper layout editor) — 4th place.
The NSAA said over 2,600 entries were submitted for the journalism contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.