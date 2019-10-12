North Platte High School student journalists receive national recognition

North Platte High School journalism students make changes to widen the impact of the student newspaper, both digitally and in print.
The Bulldogger has gone from a small tabloid to a broadsheet format and students say people view it as more professional looking. The students are also posting more stories online.
Through their efforts, three students have earned national recognition. Jewels Zeiler, sophomore staff writer; Clay Stone, senior, managing editor; and Morgan Fischer, who graduated in May 2019, have all won Student Newspapers Online “Best of SNO” awards. Stone and Fischer won their awards for stories produced in spring 2019, while Zeiler won her award this fall.
Zeiler’s story was a human interest feature about how sophomore Hillary Menghini has taken on the responsibility of caring for her mother, who contracted West Nile virus.
“Getting recognized for my work is one more thing that pushes me harder to keep doing my work,” Zeiler said. “I’ve always been interested in writing since I was a fifth grader.”
She won a writing contest in seventh grade and then decided as a freshman to pursue her writing opportunities.
“I went to school with Hillary since I was a sixth grader and I’ve known her before that,” Zeiler said. “I think a lot of people in our school don’t really understand what students go through outside of school. Taking care of a parent when someone is a sophomore is not something that most students have to go through.”
Zeiler said stories about students help people understand there is more to students’ lives than just going to school, going home and coming back, and repeating that five days a week.
Her story, “The Struggle of a Teen Caregiver,” can be read online at npbulldogger.com/6405/people/the-struggle-of-a-teen-caregiver.
Stone’s story that was selected for the “Best of SNO” award in 2019 was about a North Platte High School swimmer.
“My story last year was a swimming story about Montana Heffernan,” Stone said. “He had broken his foot leading up to that season.”
The story was about how Heffernan dealt with the setback.
“The SNO award, I think, was that I put all the things into my story and did a longer interview and dug deeper than what would come from just a short interview,” Stone said.
He said, “Last year we didn’t really talk a lot about the SNO award because online stuff was just there, but this year we want to push our stories online.”
In order to accomplish that, Gracia Lantis, a senior, has taken the reins of digital media for the NPHS Bulldogger.
“Basically I oversee everything that happens on our social media and website accounts,” Lantis said. “The host site for our online website is SNO and they allow us to submit three stories a day, and if they deem them worthy, then they will publish those stories to their ‘Best of SNO’ website.”
Lantis said a few thousand schools participate across the country.
“We decided this year that we really wanted to up our online presence, because that’s easily where we can reach the most readers,” Lantis said. “Part of that was meeting the criteria for Best of SNO awards.”
The Bulldogger, Lantis said, gets a lot of readers from its Facebook posts.
“In the first month we’ve gotten twice as many views as newspapers we print,” Lantis said.
The Bulldogger articles are published at npbulldogger.com.
