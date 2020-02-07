North Platte High School students, teachers wear support on their sleeve for high schooler battling cancer

Classmates, teachers, students and other supporters, including those from other schools, are literally wearing their support for North Platte High School freshman Daniel Shea in his cancer battle.
People have sported yellow wristbands with the message “No. 5 Daniel Strong” and gray “Daniel Strong” T-shirts.
Both items are fundraisers for Shea, a player on the freshman boys basketball team who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer.
“Daniel is an amazing basketball player and a great teammate,” North Platte freshman boys basketball coach Cory Dosland wrote in an email Friday morning. “What he is dealing with and the strength he shows teaches all of us many lessons.
“The guys have learned not to take anything for granted, make the most of each and every day and the value of friendship. The support from the school, community and the teams we have been playing has been amazing to see.”
That support is scheduled to continue Friday night as both schools in the boys and girls basketball doubleheader between North Platte and Hastings are expected to wear the shirts during warm-ups.
Whitetail Screen Print has handled the production of the shirts since orders began in late January.
Shirts were being printed Friday morning to handle the request for the basketball game as well for orders placed in a fifth print run of the apparel in a span of a few weeks.
“The first run I know we did more than 500 (shirts),” Whitetail co-owner Shae Caldwell said. “We had shirts stacked up everywhere in here.”
The shirt has Daniel’s name printed in orange, the color of kidney cancer awareness. The graphic is a kidney-shaped basketball going through the hoop.
Whitetail is producing the design in short-and long-sleeved T-shirts as well as crew-neck and hooded sweatshirts. Prices range from $15 to $26.50, and people can order items at whitetailscreenprint.com.
Proceeds from the shirt and wristband sales will go toward Shea’s medical bills.
Jordan Cudney, North Platte Public Schools activities director, said more than 500 wristbands have been sold at the school this week. The cost is one wristband for $3 or two for $5.
“The student body and his (basketball) teammates have been very supportive of (Daniel),” Cudney said. “I know he has been in Omaha getting treatment this week. By the amount of T-shirts and wristbands that have been sold, you know that our kids are really thinking about him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.