Brandon Petersen never gave a second thought to his acceptance of a request for assistance from Great Plains Health last week.
The medical center sought individuals in the community with 3D printer experience and would be able to produce face masks for health care workers as a protective measure against the coronavirus pandemic.
Petersen, who teaches a variety of technology, computer science and graphic design classes at North Platte High School, welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the mask productions.
“So many people are in the front lines, so to speak, and putting a lot at risk to take care of our community,” Petersen said in a telephone interview on Friday. “I just thought if this is something that can protect them, I wanted to do what I could to help with that.”
Petersen submitted his first run of the 3D-printed masks to Great Plains Health on Friday morning — a total of 34 overall.
He said it was just the start, however.
“I am going to keep doing it until I run out of film or until they tell me to stop,” Petersen said. “I wanted to give them a fair amount (on Friday) just to start with, After my next batch of about 30 or so I will just play it by ear and have (Great Plains Health) tell me what their demand is.”
Petersen, who started teaching in the North Platte Public School District in 2004, has done the production work from home as he transported the 3D printer from the high school to his makeshift office.
“You kind of have to continue checking the printing to make sure there is no mis-feeds,” Petersen said. “With 3D printing it is more of a tinkering hobby at times than actual production. I asked (school administration) if I could bring the printer home since I have room and they really don’t want people in the (school) buildings right now.”
Petersen produced two versions of the face mask — the first he called a basic test model in which he used a pattern from thingiverse.com — a resource site for 3D models.
“Design-wise it looked like it had a good way for the shield to latch on to the front and there wasn’t a whole lot of parts that really could go wrong with it,” Petersen said. “It worked perfectly and I still had a little bit of room left on the build plate.”
He then upgraded to a mask model that he noticed was being used by health care providers in Lincoln. While similar to his test models, it provided more room in front of the face and also had a bottom brim for the shield as well.
The second version is the one he ended up submitting to Great Plains Health. Petersen estimated it took about 3½ hours to print the bottom parts for each mask he produced.
Petersen said he has produce masks pretty much every day over the past week and would also set up a print job to run overnights as well.
“You can probably do it faster but the faster you have your printer moving then you could have something pull up from the build plate,” Petersen said. “I’m trying to keep the misprints down to as few as possible.”
