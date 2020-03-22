With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, more and more people are electing to stay home instead of traveling. That has resulted in a major impact on the hospitality industry across the country and within the local area as well.
“The process has begun,” Cody Odell, general manager of the Tru by Hilton hotel in North Platte, said Friday afternoon. “I think every industry has been impacted (by the virus) and we are no different. Typically this is a busy time of the year for North Platte hotels, but we have seen a drastic dropoff (in reservations) over next week and the next few (weeks) after that. We have seen a lot of cancellations.
“There is so much uncertainty with everything and people have postponed (trips) and stayed home or done what their local governments are asking them to do,” Odell said. “The biggest impacts we have seen are over the next two or three weeks, where there have been the largest amount of cancellations. Going into May and June, say during Nebraskaland Days, we have not seen an impact on those weekends yet.”
Jonathan Jenkins, the general manager of the Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center, said all scheduled events for March, April and May have either been canceled or postponed by organizers. Daily reservations also have dropped off significantly, along with an increase in cancellations.
“For the coming week, our occupancy is down about 70% of what we forecasted,” Jenkins said.
As a result of the reduction in revenue, roughly 15 hourly employees for the facility were furloughed this week.
“We told our staff initially it will be for the next two weeks, minimum,” he said, “and after that it will depend on what is going on from there.”
Jenkins said March is when the hotel typically begins to see more reservations and scheduled events. He said 23 confirmed bookings had been scheduled for the convention center from March through May, including wedding parties and larger events. He said the economic impact for the postponement and cancellations is a loss of around six figures in revenue.
Odell said Tru has not had to reduce or furlough staff, but said plans are in place to give employees resources if conditions lead to that.
“We have not reduced staff levels at this time, but we are trying to be forward-thinking,” Odell said. “It’s prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
