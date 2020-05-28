Updating North Platte’s housing codes to remove references to a long-absent “health inspector” probably won’t change much about how the city enforces the code, Planning Administrator Judy Clark says.
But since the city hasn’t employed a formal health inspector in 40 years, a proposed ordinance formally vesting enforcement in Clark’s department would clear up misconceptions, she told Planning Commission members Tuesday.
“Changing the terminology isn’t going to change that much” in reality, she said.
The panel voted 9-0 to recommend that the City Council, which plans second-round debate on the ordinance next Tuesday, adopt it as proposed by city staff.
It would generally draw from the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, one of several model building and property codes offered by the International Code Council.
The City Council has adopted other ICC models in updating other parts of its building codes in recent years, Clark said.
Under the ordinance, Clark’s seven-member Development Department — and particularly the city’s two building inspectors — would be in charge of enforcing the city’s health and safety regulations on the condition of existing structures.
She said the city hasn’t employed a health inspector since about 1980, when the position’s last occupant retired without the city replacing him.
The building inspectors have filled that role ever since, she said, though the codes were never updated accordingly.
City codes likewise continue to refer to a five-member Board of Health that has lain dormant for years. It forbade public gatherings for six weeks during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and quarantined homes before, during and after that time where people suffered from communicable diseases.
Appeals of decisions by the building inspectors and Clark’s department would be made to the city’s Board of Adjustment. The City Council would have no role in hearing such appeals, Clark said.
“That takes the appeal process out of the council’s hands and gives it to another board that could make the really tough decisions as to whether (a building) should be condemned or not,” she told the Planning Commission.
Clark said Dave Hahn and Norm Franken, the city’s current building inspectors, hold all the necessary certifications except for those involving environmental-health issues such as mold.
In those cases, she added, the city would seek help from the West Central District Health Department — entrusted by the council in April to enforce city health regulations — to make use of experts with the proper certifications.
City Councilman Ed Rieker and council candidates Mark Woods and Donna Tryon expressed skepticism about the ordinance, saying the city shouldn’t need to turn to model codes to write housing codes that make sense.
“I really don’t think we need to jump into a whole another level of codes,” said Woods, who rehabilitates homes for rent. “We can keep it fairly simple.”
Former Councilwoman Judy Pederson, part of an informal group of North Platte residents seeking better code enforcement, said she hopes the rewrite will improve living conditions for some poor renters.
Some of the city’s most rundown residential structures are rented out despite being dangerous and unhealthful to live in, she said.
“They may not have adequate heat. They may have no heat,” Pederson said. “They may have holes in the floor or lights hanging from wires.”
Clark said Hahn and Franken spent most of their time in their vehicles, responding to complaints about property conditions and looking for external problems with dilapidated structures.
The city seeks to work with building owners to correct unhealthy or dangerous conditions without resorting to legal condemnation, she said. The council formalized a $50,000 “revolving fund” in April to help with repair costs.
Planning Commission member Marilyn McGahan said the city hasn’t always followed through with tearing down condemned buildings or taking building owners cited by the city to court.
Terry Waite, whose law firm took over the city’s legal services in January, said he expects to follow through.
“I’m not about pushing things off or repeating the (complaint) process,” he said. “If it needs action, we’ll take action. This provides a mechanism, I think, to make enforcement easier.”
