A confrontation early Tuesday inside a North Platte apartment complex has yielded four felony counts against a 21-year-old rural North Platte man.
Austin R. Golter appeared later Tuesday before County Judge Joel Jay, who set a March 19 preliminary hearing on two counts apiece of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Golter is accused of threatening two women with a knife after police first arrived about 1:45 a.m., said Officer Matt Elder, the department’s public information officer.
Officers had responded to a report that Golter was yelling in the hallway outside an apartment. Five minutes after Golter agreed to calm down, they were called back, Elder said.
Golter remained in the Lincoln County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail. He can be released by posting 10% of that amount.
